Chile coach counsels on understanding new technology

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi believes more time is needed for new technology to be understood. This was after his team felt the positive and negative results of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system being tested at the Confederations Cup in Russia on Sunday. In beating Cameroon 2-0 in their opener at the Spartak Stadium on Sunday, Chile had a ‘goal’ disallowed on the stroke of halftime.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

