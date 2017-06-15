Chimamanda Adichie Becomes First Nigerian To Bag Mary McCarthy Award

Popular Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been awarded the Mary McCarthy Award for her work as a writer and prominent public presence on social issues.

The Mary McCarthy Prize in short fiction includes a cash award, publication of a collection of short stories, standard royalty contract and a short novel or novella. She became the first Nigerian to receive the prestigious award at an event that held at Bard College, New York recently.

The McCarthy award is named after famous novelist Mary McCarthy who taught at Bard College for a year, and is given in acknowledgement of engagement in the public sphere by an intellectual, artist, or writer. Some other recipients of the award are Margaret Atwood (the author of The Handmaid’s Tale), Zadie Smith, Mona Simpson, and Susan Sontag.

Chimamanda’s first novel Purple Hibiscus published in 2003 won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize and has been translated to over 30 languages. Her second novel Half of a Yellow Sun (2006) won the Bailey’s Women Prize, which is the world’s top prize for female writers.

Her novel Americanah (2013) received the National Book critics Circle Award including many other recognition like being included in the New York Times’Top Ten Best Books of the Year. Her most recent book, A Feminist Manisfesto in Fifteen Suggestions or Dear Ijeawele, was published March 2017.

Chimamanda is also a recipient of MacArthur Foundation Fellowship and was recently conferred with honorary degree from Haverford College and Williams College.

