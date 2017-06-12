Pages Navigation Menu

China boosts Aisha Buhari’s pet project with N60m

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

China has boosted with N60million the pet project of Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, meant to improve the lives of women and children across the country.

The Future Assured Project also caters for victims of insurgency in the North East and addresses youth education and empowerment.

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, addressing State House Correspondents shortly after her arrival in Abuja on Tuesday (6/6/17) from United Kingdom where she went to visit her husband, who is on medical leave in the British capital. She conveyed the appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he would soon return to the country.

Representing the wife of the President at the presentation event, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani expressed appreciation for the support and goodwill of the People’s Republic of China, saying the donation will reach its intended beneficiaries.

Dr. Sani highlighted the effort being made by Aisha Buhari to raise funds to support IDPs in Nigeria as well as refugees and other victims of insurgency across the West African sub region, especially among countries of the Lake Chad Basin.

She said the donation will also be used to cater for people beyond the borders of Nigeria.

Mrs. Buhari recently commenced a youth education empowerment programme, to help youths transit to tertiary institutions of learning.

Presenting the donation, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Lin Jin, said Future Assured has made tremendous impact in promoting the health and well-being of women, children and the vulnerable, and succeeded in making a difference in the lives of these people.

This, he said, is worthy of emulation.

“The Embassy pays great attention that its bilateral relationships should benefit people from all walks of life” said Mr. Jin.

Mr. Jin said Future Assured needs to be supported in order for its activities to reach more beneficiaries.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the cheque to Dr. Hajo Sani

