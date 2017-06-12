Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China donates N60m to Mrs Buhari’s Future Assured Initiative

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The People’s Republic of China on Monday donated N60 million to support the Future Assured Initiative of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari. The official presentation of the cheque was performed by the Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr Lin Jing, who represented the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pinjian, at the State House in Abuja. Mr Pinjian said that the gesture was part of the Chinese commitment to assist Mrs Buhari’s efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the victims of insurgency in the North East.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.