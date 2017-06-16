Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China police: Bomb behind kindergarten blast; suspect dead – The Seattle Times

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Seattle Times

China police: Bomb behind kindergarten blast; suspect dead
The Seattle Times
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, investigators work early Friday, June 16, 2017, at the scene of an explosion outside a kindergarten in Fengxian County in eastern China's Jiangsu Province. Several… (Li Xiang/Xinhua via AP) More …
China probes kindergarten blast after eight killedGuardian (blog)
Deadly Blast Outside Chinese Kindergarten Caused By Deranged Bomber Out For Blood [VIDEO]The Daily Caller
China says bomber died in kindergarten blastDhaka Tribune
Daily Beast –ARY NEWS –Telangana Today –www.worldbulletin.net
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.