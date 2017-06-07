China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese held for illegal mining – The Star Online
|
|
China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese held for illegal mining
BEIJING (Reuters) – Dozens of Chinese nationals who had been held for illegal mining in Zambia have departed the African country to return home, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. China had complained that Zambia provided no strong evidence …
31 Chinese nationals detained in Zambia released
