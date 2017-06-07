Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese held for illegal mining – The Star Online

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese held for illegal mining
The Star Online
BEIJING (Reuters) – Dozens of Chinese nationals who had been held for illegal mining in Zambia have departed the African country to return home, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. China had complained that Zambia provided no strong evidence …
31 Chinese nationals detained in Zambia releasedecns

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.