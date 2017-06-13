China Supports Aisha Buhari ‘s Pet Project With N60m

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

In recognition of the effort of Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari to improve the lives of women and children across the country, especially victims of insurgency in the North East, the People’s Republic of China has made a financial donation of N60million to her pet project, Future Assured.

Representing the wife of the President at the event, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani expressed appreciation for the support and goodwill of the People’s Republic of China, saying the donation will reach its intended beneficiaries.

In a statement by the Director of Informationto the Wife of the President, State House,Suleiman Haruna, Dr. Hajo highlighted the effort being made by wife of the President to raise funds to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria as well as refugees and other victims of insurgency across the West African sub-region, especially among countries of the Lake Chad Basin.

She said the donation will transcend the borders of Nigeria.

Presenting the donation, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Lin Jin, said Future Assured has made tremendous impact in promoting the health and well-being of women, children and the vulnerable, and succeeded in making a difference in the lives of these people. This, he said, is worthy of emulation.

“The Embassy pays great attention that its bilateral relationships should benefit people from all walks of life,” said Mr. Jin.

Mr. Jin said Future Assured needs to be supported in order for its activities to reach more beneficiaries.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the cheque to Dr. Hajo Sani.

