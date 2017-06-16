Chinese boss cripples Nigerian staff with kung fu kicks – Vanguard
Vanguard
Chinese boss cripples Nigerian staff with kung fu kicks
A worker with Bedmate Furniture Company, Magboro, Ogun State, William Ekanem, is in pain after his spinal bone was allegedly damaged by his Chinese boss, identified as Master Wan. It was learnt that Master Wan, who is skilled in kung fu, had demanded …
