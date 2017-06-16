Pages Navigation Menu

Chinese Boss cripples Ogun worker with Kung-Fu kicks

27-year-old William Ekanem, who works with Bedmate Furniture Company, Magboro, Ogun State, has been left almost crippled and in pain, after his spinal bone was allegedly damaged by his Chinese boss, identified as Master Wan. It was gathered that after Ekanem challenged his boss for poking his nose into his personal business after he demanded to see a bag […]

