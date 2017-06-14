China reaffirms ban on ivory trade as Uganda apologizes for wrongly accusing Chinese ‘diplomats’ – Global Times
|
New Vision
|
China reaffirms ban on ivory trade as Uganda apologizes for wrongly accusing Chinese 'diplomats'
Global Times
China reaffirmed on Wednesday its ban on the endangered species trade after Uganda said it mistakenly accused Chinese diplomats of being involved in smuggling ivory. China's ban applies to government employees stationed or visiting abroad, Chinese …
