Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China reaffirms ban on ivory trade as Uganda apologizes for wrongly accusing Chinese ‘diplomats’ – Global Times

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

China reaffirms ban on ivory trade as Uganda apologizes for wrongly accusing Chinese 'diplomats'
Global Times
China reaffirmed on Wednesday its ban on the endangered species trade after Uganda said it mistakenly accused Chinese diplomats of being involved in smuggling ivory. China's ban applies to government employees stationed or visiting abroad, Chinese …
Chinese diplomats were not involved in ivory traffickingNew Vision
Ivory smuggling continues to hurt China's alliances in AfricaQuartz
Uganda: We Are Not Fighting UWA, Says UTB Boss Stephen AsiimweAllAfrica.com
Xinhua
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.