Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chinese Teammates Mourn Cheick Tiote – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Chinese Teammates Mourn Cheick Tiote
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Teammates of footballer Cheick Tiote held a memorial in his honour on Tuesday on the outskirts of Beijing. The former Ivory Coast international died in hospital on June 5 after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises
Tearful Papiss Cisse leads memorial service for Cheick Tiote in China before Ivorian's body is transported homeMirror.co.uk
Beijing Enterprises holds memorial for midfielder TioteThe Star Online
Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies aged 30gulfnews.com
ITV News –The New Indian Express –The Voice Online –Daily Mail
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.