Chinese Teammates Mourn Cheick Tiote – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Chinese Teammates Mourn Cheick Tiote
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Teammates of footballer Cheick Tiote held a memorial in his honour on Tuesday on the outskirts of Beijing. The former Ivory Coast international died in hospital on June 5 after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises …
Tearful Papiss Cisse leads memorial service for Cheick Tiote in China before Ivorian's body is transported home
Beijing Enterprises holds memorial for midfielder Tiote
Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies aged 30
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!