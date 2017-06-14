Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJ Lambo becomes President of Chocolate City – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

DJ Lambo becomes President of Chocolate City
NAIJ.COM
In a surprising bit of information, popular rapper MI Abaga announced that his label mate and foremost disc jockey DJ Lambo is the new president of their record label Chocolate City. This new change is coming two years after MI became the CEO of the
DJ Lambo emerges president of flagship label Choc Boi NationPulse Nigeria
Choc Boi Nation unveils DJ Lambo as PresidentBellaNaija
DJ Lambo becomes first female president of Choc Boi NationE60buzz (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.