Choc Boi Nation unveils DJ Lambo as President

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Choc Boi Nation, one of the flagship labels under Chocolate City Music have appointed DJ Lambo as their first female president. They made this announcement yesterday on their Instagram page with a special video. They wrote: Congratulations DJ Lambo (@djlambo_) on your appointment as President Choc Boi Nation. We believe in your commitment and ability […]

The post Choc Boi Nation unveils DJ Lambo as President appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

