Choc Boi Nation unveils DJ Lambo as President

Choc Boi Nation, one of the flagship labels under Chocolate City Music have appointed DJ Lambo as their first female president. They made this announcement yesterday on their Instagram page with a special video. They wrote: Congratulations DJ Lambo (@djlambo_) on your appointment as President Choc Boi Nation. We believe in your commitment and ability […]

