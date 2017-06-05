Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Church give out food to fasting Muslims in Kaduna State

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  The Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, has shared over 500 food packs to Muslims in the community since the beginning of the Ramadan. The Church’s General Overseer, Pastor Yohanna Buru, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Monday that the food packages and drinks were shared out to destitute persons and …

The post Church give out food to fasting Muslims in Kaduna State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.