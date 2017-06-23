Churchill’s Brother, Tokunbo Reacts To Tonto Dikeh Paying Her Bride Price

Following the lingering marriage crisis between Olakunle Churchill and his estranged wife Tonto Dikeh, which has seen exchanges of leaked text messages on social media reportedly sent to Churchill’s mother by Tonto and another another reportedly sent also by her mother -inlaw, Churchill’s brother Tokunbo (@gwingz) who is based in the UK has sadly reacted over …

The post Churchill’s Brother, Tokunbo Reacts To Tonto Dikeh Paying Her Bride Price appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

