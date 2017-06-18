Churchill’s First Wife, Bimbo, Asks Him To Sign Their Divorce Papers, So To Be Free

Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill seems to still be legally married to his Ex wife Bimbo Coker. She has asked him, in an IG post, to sign their divorce papers so she could be free of him. She also accused him of getting married to Tonto Dikeh while still being legally married to her …

The post Churchill’s First Wife, Bimbo, Asks Him To Sign Their Divorce Papers, So To Be Free appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

