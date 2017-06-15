Citibank Hosts Custodian Operators

Citibank said it hosted a Direct Custody and Clearing (DCC) seminar recently that brought together market regulators, asset management financial services and advisory sector, legal services, custodians, stock exchange other industry experts to discuss and explore the Nigerian asset custody ecosystem vis-à-vis global developments, and identify opportunities for success transfer to help meet the needs of investors in the Nigerian capital market sector.

CEO Citi Nigeria, Mr. Akin Dawodu, while speaking during his keynote address highlighted Citi’s strengths in the Nigerian market, including technologically driven solutions designed to meet clients’ needs, in addition to Citi’s standard that is guaranteed in all markets across the globe that Citi exists.

Also, Citi Africa Economist, Mr. David Cowan, expressed his view to clients that “following a difficult two years, there are now signs that the Nigerian economy is starting the slow path to recovery, but this could still be constrained by political developments”.

According to a statement, other notable speakers at the seminar were Head, Investment Management Department at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Efiok E. Efiok, Executive Director, Market Operations and Technology at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Adeolu Bajomo, General Manager, IT & Operations at the Central Securities and Clearing Systems PLC (CSCS), Dr. Joe Mekiliuwa, among others.

