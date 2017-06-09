Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Citing Absence of a Prima Facie Case, Saraki Seeks Dismissal of CCT Trial – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Citing Absence of a Prima Facie Case, Saraki Seeks Dismissal of CCT Trial
THISDAY Newspapers
The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Thursday pointedly told the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to dismiss the false asset declaration charges brought against him at the CCT by the federal government on the grounds that a prima facie case …
Saraki files no case submission in assets declaration trialGuardian (blog)
Saraki should defend charges against him, says Fed GovtThe Nation Newspaper
Charges against me not known to law, Saraki tells CCTDaily Trust

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.