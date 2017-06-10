Citizens mock President for watering plant during heavy downpour (Photo)

Citizens of Uganda have taken to social media to lampoon their President, Yoweri Museveni, for causing unnecessary drama. On June 2, 2017; Museveni was photographed watering a plant during a heavy downpour to exemplify the Modern Drip Irrigation (MDI) system in Uganda. In the photograph, while the unbothered Ugandan President was watering the plant, his […]

Citizens mock President for watering plant during heavy downpour (Photo)

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

