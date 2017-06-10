Pages Navigation Menu

Citizens mock President for watering plant during heavy downpour (Photo)

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Citizens of Uganda have taken to social media to lampoon their President, Yoweri Museveni, for causing unnecessary drama. On June 2, 2017; Museveni was photographed watering a plant during a heavy downpour to exemplify the Modern Drip Irrigation (MDI) system in Uganda. In the photograph, while the unbothered Ugandan President was watering the plant, his […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

