City engineer fined for stepping on Kampala grass

An engineer has been sentenced to a fine of sh40,000 by Kampala City Hall Court for stepping in an area covered with KCCA green grass commonly known as “the green belt”.

Swazi Mukuye, a resident of Gayaza in Kawempe Division was arrested Tuesday from Jinja road in Kampala by KCCA enforcement officers while walking on the green grass.

He has Wednesday morning been produced before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende and pleaded guilty to charges of entering upon a lawn.

Magistrate Nabende then ordered him to pay a court fine of sh40,000 and in default serve 20 days imprisonment at Luzira prison.

The court observed that the green belt on which Mukuye stepped is maintained by tax payers’ money.

The post City engineer fined for stepping on Kampala grass appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

