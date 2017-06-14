Pages Navigation Menu

City engineer fined for stepping on Kampala grass

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Jinja Road in Kampala

An engineer has been sentenced to a fine of sh40,000  by Kampala City Hall Court for stepping in an area  covered with KCCA green grass commonly known as “the green belt”.

Swazi Mukuye, a resident of Gayaza in Kawempe Division was arrested Tuesday from Jinja road in Kampala by KCCA enforcement officers  while  walking on the green grass.

He has Wednesday morning been produced  before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende and pleaded guilty to charges of entering upon a lawn.

Magistrate Nabende then ordered him to pay a court  fine of sh40,000 and in default serve 20 days imprisonment at Luzira prison.

The court observed that the green belt on which Mukuye stepped  is maintained by tax payers’ money.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

