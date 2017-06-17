City slam N10.3bn price-tag on Iheanacho

Manchester City are reported to have placed a price-tag of £25m (about N10.3bn) on Kelechi Iheanacho who fell out of favour with coach Pep Guardiola despite proving himself to be a potent strike option.

Manchester City FC Watch reported that City are prepared to sell off the Super Eagles striker who may not be part of Guardiola plans for the new season. Iheancho lost his place with the arrival of Gabriel Jesus who immediately became Guadiola’s first choice striker, while Sergio Aguero and Nolito are other options.

Though Iheancho has promised to stay and fight for his place at City, top clubs like West Ham and Leicester who are interested in the former Golden Eaglets star.

The post City slam N10.3bn price-tag on Iheanacho appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

