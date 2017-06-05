CJN Appoints Hadizatu Mustpaha New Supreme Court Chief Registrar

By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, as the new Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The appointment takes effect from July 1, 2017 when the current Chief Registrar, Mr. Ahmad Gambo Saleh, will resume in his new position as the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Mrs. Mustapha’s appointment was contained in a Letter of Offer of Appointment signed by the Secretary of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), Mrs. Bilkisu Bashir, OON, dated 31st May 2017.

Mrs. Mustapha emerged from a strong field of six applicants interviewed by the FJSC headed by its Chairman, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Hon. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, on Tuesday 30th May 2017.

Until her appointment, Mrs. Mustapha, was the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Born in Gwoza in Borno State on the 8th August 1961, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha holds a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree from the University of Maiduguri which she earned in 1984 before attending the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos, for her Barrister at Law (BL) programme in 1985.

After her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 1986, Mrs. Mustapha joined the Borno State Ministry of Justice, Maiduguri, in 1987as State Counsel 11 before rising to State Counsel 1 (1990-1993); Senior State Counsel (1993-1996); Assistant Director (1996-1999), and Acting Director, Citizens Rights Department (1999-2000).

Between 2000 and 2004, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha was the Chief Enterprise Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPE), Abuja, where she was the Acting Secretary to three committees: Policy and Monitoring Committee, Transactions Marketing Committee, and Industrial Manufacturing Committee.

In 2004, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha returned to the Borno State Ministry of Justice as the acting Director of Public Prosecution before joining the Borno State Government as Senior Special Assistant on Administration to the Governor. She was then appointed Director of Legal Services to the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission in 2007.

After a four-year stint in the private sector, Mrs. Mustapha joined the Sharia Court of Appeal in the Federal Capital Territory in 2011 as the Deputy Chief Registrar, a position she maintained till her current appointment as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria wishes Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha well in her new appointment at a time he is bent on reforming the Judiciary as the third arm of government.

