CJN okays Mustapha as new S-Court Chief Registrar

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has okayed the appointment of Mrs. Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha as the new Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court.

A statement from the CJN, yesterday, indicated that Mrs. Mustapha will assume office on July 1, to replace the current Chief Registrar, Mr. Ahmad Gambo Saleh.

The statement further revealed that Saleh will on the same day resume in his new position as the Secretary of the National Judicial Council, NJC.

Mrs. Mustapha’s elevation to the apex court was contained in a Letter of Offer of Appointment dated May 31 and signed by the Secretary of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC, Mrs. Bilkisu Bashir.

According to the CJN, “Mrs. Mustapha emerged from a strong field of six applicants interviewed by the FJSC on May 30.”

Until her appointment, Mrs. Mustapha was the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to a statement,“Born in Gwoza, Borno State, on August 8, 1961, Mrs. Mustapha holds a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree from the University of Maiduguri, which she earned in 1984 before attending the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos, for her Barrister at Law (BL) programme in 1985.”

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria wishes Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha well in her new appointment at a time he is bent on reforming the Judiciary as the third arm of government.”

The post CJN okays Mustapha as new S-Court Chief Registrar appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

