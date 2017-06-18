Claim of arms smuggling in Nnewi untrue, says Anambra CP

The Anambra Police Command has described as ‘untrue’ media reports stating the discovery of arms and ammunition in an articulated vehicle that conveyed yam tubers into Nnewi on June 12. The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Sam Okaula told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Sunday in Awka that nothing of the sort occurred. “What actually happened was that on June 12, a member of vigilance operative went to a pit somewhere in Uruagu, Nnewi, and dug out two rusted old magazines and few ammunition.

