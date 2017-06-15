Claudio Ranieri Confirmed As New Manager Of Nantes

Ligue 1 club Nantes have announced the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as their new coach.

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri joins the French club on a two-year contract.

Ranieri has been without a job since being sacked by Leicester in February following a downturn in form.

Claudio Ranieri had led Leicester to a shock Premier League title in the 2015-16 campaign.

Nantes finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season

✔️ @FCNantes is delighted to announce that Claudio Ranieri will be our coach for the next 2 years. #BenvenutoMister

https://t.co/HV6fSH8ked pic.twitter.com/Meo7dgXA85 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) June 15, 2017

