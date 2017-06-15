Pages Navigation Menu

#ClearTheAir: FG Appoints Mr Eazi, Timi Dakolo & Saadatu Falila Hamu Anti-Tobacco Ambassadors

The Federal Government on Tuesday appointed musicians Mr Eazi and Timi Dakolo, and Saadatu Falila Hamu of the World Economic Forum as goodwill ambassadors for the #TobaccoFreeNigeria and #ClearTheAir campaign. The appointment is part of campaign to raise awareness of the burdens and dangers of tobacco use in Nigeria. The Federal Ministry of Health‘s twitter account made […]

