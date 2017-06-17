#ClearTheAir: FG to Enforce Ban on Public Smoking | N50,000 Fine on Offenders

The Ministry of Health has released a communiqué on enforcing the ban on smoking in public spaces including shopping malls, restaurants and bars, schools, and bus parks, Punch reports. The ministry says the communique is in accordance with Section 9 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act 2015, which will henceforth be enforced, and offenders will be […]

