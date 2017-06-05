Cleric calls for tolerance among Nigerians
Mr David Popoola, the State Pastor of Living Faith Church, Lokoja, has urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of political and religious tolerance so as to enhance a peaceful co-existence among them. Popoola made this call in his Sunday sermon entitled: “I am Redeemed to Operate in the Supernatural” in Lokoja. He said that Nigerians […]
