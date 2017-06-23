Cleric harps on empowerment sermons

A CLERIC and Chief Imam of Coker Central mosque, Mushin, Lagos State, Sheikh Shakuru Lawal Olawale (Asbukallahu), has tasked Islamic scholars across the country to always harp on developmental Khutbah (Sermons) that will bail out the Muslim Ummah from poverty.

The cleric spoke as the guest lecturer at a Ramadan lecture organized by the Zawiyatul-Sofwatur-Rahmatil- Islamiyyat (ZASRAM), Ota, Ogun State, founded by its Chief Missioner (worldwide), Sheikh Abdur-Razaq Abdul-Hameed Onaolapo Animashaun Kasolayo.

In his welcome address, Kasolayo said the annual lectures were aimed at getting the Muslim Ummah (Community) acquainted with the best ways of practicing the religion without stress, saying, “this is reason different Islamic Scholars are invited every year to talk on issues that are expected to conduct our worldly affairs in conformity with Allah’s injunctions.”

The guest lecturer, Imam Shakuru pointed out that Islam does not go against desire to be rich in as much as the way is not against the tenets of Islam, adding that, “poverty is antithetic to the religion of Allah.”

According to him, abject poverty has a way of depriving the Muslim of the best way to worship their Creator, reminding that, some of the pillars of Islam require fund to be carried out and as such, directing the Ummah towards permissible ways of making money should be part of the scholars’ day to day sermons to their congregation.

Shakuru, who cited several ways of how Muslims can be financially independent and economically self-reliant also suggested that seminars on economic empowerment should be introduced to the Ummah with a view to setting their feet along the right financial power and economic upliftment.

While asserting that beggary is anti-Islam, the guest lecturer encouraged his audience to learn trades and acquire vocational skills that will serve as means of livelihood just as he emphasised on the dignity of labour.

Sheikh Shakuru urged the Ummah to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, good neighbourline, peaceful coexistence and shun bigotry, hatred, jealousy and rebellion.

“These are the characteristics of a good Muslim as taught us by Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and of which the almighty Allah described him in the glorious Qur’an as the man with the best character in the whole world.”

The post Cleric harps on empowerment sermons appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

