Cleric urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for nation’s unity

Sheik Ibrahim Fari, Chief Imam of Minna central Mosque, on Saturday called on Nigerians to seek divine intervention to strengthen the nation’s unity, democracy and peaceful coexistence. Fari told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna that prayers will pave way for the country to overcome the present insecurity and economic challenges. ” […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

