Cloudy skies, isolated thunderstorms to prevail on Sunday – NiMet

Abuja – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Sunday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Saturday in Abuja, also predicted day and Night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

It added that isolated thunderstorms would prevail over Abuja, Makurdi, Jos, Lafia, Kaduna, Lokoja, Bauchi and Gombe in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that Southern States would experience cloudy morning with prospects of localised rains over Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Ijebu-ode and Lagos.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorm over Akure, Osogbo, Ibadan, Portharcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Calabar, Warri and Awka with day and Night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy morning with prospect of isolated thunderstorm in Maiduguri and Yola with day and night temperatures of 32 to 39 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are prospects of localised thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Gusau, Sokoto, Potiskum, Nguru, Maiduguri and Dutse in the afternoon and evening hours.

“ Most parts of the country are in weather active zone; therefore rains and thunderstorm are anticipated in the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet predicted.

