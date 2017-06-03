Clowns and 2019 daydream Igbo votes for Buhari

Why do most politicians angling for personal gains talk like they are angels from heaven planning to save others when they actually target their profit?

I read a certain interview by someone from Ebonyi State last week that called himself diehard APC chieftain that said he had supported President Muhammadu Buhari from the day he was born. He was right to espouse his rights of free speech. But for all I care, that right does not have any justifiable reason to taunt the Igbo nation for not voting Buhari.

No person in Nigeria has the right yet or political acumen or moral standing to blame the Igbo for not voting Buhari when those who did are apologising to Nigeria for being misled. As at today, nobody can prove Igbo wrong, and if we are to tell ourselves the truth, it is Igbo that should be the champion for refusing to vote Buhari and they should be encouraged to do that again and again.

As sound political weather readers and forecasters, the whole nation should come running to the Igbo to learn how they were so accurate to know beforehand that Buhari won’t deliver.

I have read the APC kingmakers that chose Buhari literally lament their error. One of them is former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who at a point in his frustration over the lacklustre administration of Buhari lamented frankly that the APC government has not made any difference and still on the same errors inherent in the 16 years of PDP.

Chief Bola Tinubu is another prominent leader of the party who once said in public that the monetary policy of Buhari has no name, headed no way and totally bad, and this week, another supporter of the party, Prof. Pat Utomi declared that APC has failed and performed way below expectation.

So who is this Ebonyi man that claims to be a born Buhari supporter to say Igbo would not make the same mistake in 2019. To start with, did we make any mistake for refusing Buhari? We didn’t. It is the person that voted Buhari that rather committed an unpardonable political error because they brought this hardship ravaging the nation on all of us, including themselves.

So, this Ebonyi politician I read his interview in the Daily Sun on Tuesday is a learner. He is mere apprentice. If an Ebonyi and Igbo man after counting the relegation Buhari meted to Ogbonnaya Onu and other supporters from Igboland including Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State who lamented to VP Yemi Osinbajo that Igbo got nothing for supporting Buhari would say Igbo made a mistake, then something is definitely wrong with the man’s mind. He needs a doctor to examine him.

There is nothing vile Okorocha didn’t say against the Igbo like Ojo Maduekwe did, in his support for Buhari and today, he is the man lamenting, so where did this one come from that says we goofed for rejecting Buhari’s candidacy. So this man does not know that Nigeria is stuck today?

The 2015 election taught me two things about Igbo and politics in Nigeria – that Igbo can take a decision and stand on it. They voted as a bloc and stand for it and they can read the political barometer accurately to foretell that option had nothing to offer. They are the champions of the game and must be commended for that. We still wait and see how the Igbo after going through this annihilation in the hands of Buhari’s administration, comparable only to the hatred against us in the civil war, will vote Buhari. We still wait and see how anyone, including this person who granted the interview will compel us to vote Buhari so that he would remain in power and enslave us forever.

What we have passed through in the hands of Buhari has hardened us and made us rather vow to die than pander to the whims of one that hates us without pretences. I think with people like this the battle line would be drawn in Igboland in 2019. Buhari’s hatred for Igbo is legendary and this man who mocks himself in the name of buying political favour from Buhari can’t change it.

If he lives in another country, he should be informed that the Buhari administration has taught Nigerians what poverty means and the World Bank last week released a document that the poverty level and dwindle of the economy is the worst in 30 years. That is why hardship and hunger have taken the better of Nigerians. That is why Nigerians don’t know what it means to live a normal life where they are sure of their next meal, reason someone goads them that he would pay stipends to poor ones instead of providing them livelihood to take care of themselves.

Who exactly are the Igbo who won’t make the mistake of not voting Buhari? Is it the Biafra agitators? Why then do you discuss this candidacy when the party is not sure of winning election if it continues this way?

For your information, the Buhari supporters are scouting for an alternative and what happened in 2015 that took President Goodluck Jonathan and PDP out of power is a lesson to all that Nigeria is coming of age in their voting knowledge and awareness. Let anyone blaming Igbo for not voting Buhari hold his peace until the political cloud clears because very soon, there would be alignments and counter alignments where even a new party or parties might emerge and a lot of things going to change.

It is too early and naïve for anyone to think this administration is going to retain power in 2019 in a free and fair election. That is day dream. That is mere wishful thinking. It is silly for one to blame a smart voter like the Igbo nation when he should rather commend them for being the champion. Yes, those who didn’t vote APC are the champions even as those who voted it live with the shame today. In case someone doesn’t know what to say about the Igbo, such can just stay quiet rather than say what is not feasible and applicable.

The champions of Nigerian 2015 election are the Igbo and I am sure they have a duty to retain that championship and still refuse to vote any candidate at any level that hasn’t a vision for the nation. Discuss with the people that supported and voted the government in power and they apologize to you and recant all they had said.

The worst affected Nigerians in the Buhari induced hardship are the Igbo because they live on their daily personal means of livelihood and the present administration has killed such opportunities in every meaning of it.

Secondly, the same administration shut Igbo out to an extent that even its major supporter like Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State wrote Buhari a letter to indict him for discriminating without pretences the Igbo. I have also read some other Hausa/Fulani reasonable persons fault Buhari for shutting out the Igbo. So this man faulting Igbo for not voting Buhari and planning to vote Buhari in 2019, is it alright with him?

We have known this administration and seen through it that we have nothing to regret for rejecting it and this Buhari man needs to show us those roads the administration is building in Igbo land when it has not paid workers because of hardship.

The federal government I know is the one that has stopped almost every work that had been on before it came including those in Abuja. So where does it find resources to handle projects in Igboland. Where actually does this man live and where did he see what he said Buhari does in Igbo land? Away with this ‘animal talk’ like Fela would call it.

