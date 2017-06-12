Club chairman advises NFF, Super Eagles’ technical crew to recall Enyeama

Emmanuel Zira, Chairman of Adamawa United Football Club of Yola, on Monday advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles technical crew to bring Vincent Enyeama back from retirement.

Zira gave the advice in Abuja while reacting to the Eagles’ 0-2 loss to Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Saturday in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the 34-year-old Enyeama is the team’s former captain and former first-choice goalkeeper, and plays for French Ligue 1 clubside Lille OSC.

Zira said Enyeama’s experience as both a goalkeeper and team captain was most needed in the team at this point, especially ahead of playing against Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

“I am not saying that Daniel Akpeyi, our first-choice goalkeeper in that match, is not good. But I believe that Enyeama would not have conceded those goals he (Akpeyi) did.

“Enyeama gives the team leadership and quality, and that is what he does in his club Lille in France, keeping clean sheets.

“Goalkeepers are not usually restrained by age, just as in the case of Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus.

“Akpeyi is good, but we need a mixture of experience and youthfulness. So, I wish the NFF and the technical crew can call Enyeama back,’’ he said.