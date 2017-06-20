CNN reporter: White House spokesman ‘just kind of useless’

A CNN reporter labelled White House spokesman Sean Spicer “just kind of useless”, in the the ongoing tussle between the Washington press corps and the Trump administration. The comment was made by CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta during an appearance on “CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin.” “The White House press secretary is getting to a point, Brooke, where he’s just kind of useless,” Acosta said.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

