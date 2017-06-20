Pages Navigation Menu

CNN reporter: White House spokesman ‘just kind of useless’

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

A CNN reporter labelled White House spokesman Sean Spicer “just kind of useless”, in the the ongoing tussle between the Washington press corps and the Trump administration. The comment was made by CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta during an appearance on “CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin.” “The White House press secretary is getting to a point, Brooke, where he’s just kind of useless,” Acosta said.

