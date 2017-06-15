Pages Navigation Menu

CNN’s say about Nathaniel Bassey’s viral ‘Hallelujah Challenge’

It is perhaps an unlikely setting for a praise and worship session. But every day at midnight since the first of June, thousands of worshippers around the world have logged on to Instagram to lift their voices in praise and prayer, united by one hashtag:#HalleluyahChallenge. More than 60,000 people have joined in the Instagram praise …

