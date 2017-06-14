CNN’s Stephanie Busari Receives Gracie Award For Her Story On Kidnapped Chibok Girls

CNN’s Supervising Producer for Africa, Stephanie Busari Receives Gracie Award for Her Story on Kidnapped Chibok Girls

The Supervising Producer, CNN Africa, Stephanie Busari has received the prestigious Gracie Award in the US for her work on the story of the kidnapped Chibok school girls.

The Gracie Awards recognizes exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment, as well as individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

On her win, Stephanie said “I am thrilled to receive a Gracie award for our work on the story of the kidnapped Chibok school girls.

This award is really for them, and the thousands of girls kidnapped and abused by Boko Haram. CNN has worked tirelessly on their story for three years, and we will continue to work and campaign for their right to be free.”

