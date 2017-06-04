CNPP demands annulment of Benue Council elections

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), umbrella organisation of all registered political parties and associations in Nigeria, has rejected the process and whatever is the outcome of the Saturday’s local government elections in the Benue State, describing it an “unprecedented rape of democracy and rubbishing of every tenet of free, fair and credible election at the local government level”. The CNPP in a statement by its Secretary General, Willy Ezugwu, while demanding for its cancellation, observed that “the process was tailored by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) and the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and Governor Samuel Ortom to produce APC Chairmen in the state irrespective of the people’s choice. “The Voters apathy marred the election in all 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State on Saturday, which resulted in low turnout of voters across the state clearly indicate that the people rejected the process and a remarkable statement that the election outcome is a fraud.

