Coach advises AFN president to engage knowledgeable individuals to revamp athletics

Lagos – Isaac Ikabomeh, a Lagos-based athletics coach on Wednesday advised the newly elected president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Shehu Gusau, to engage competent hands in moving the sport forward.

Gusau and George Olamide were elected as president and vice-president respectively on June 13 during the sports federations’ elections in Abuja.

Ikabomeh said in Lagos that such competent hands would assist the body in redeeming the image of the sport at all levels.

“Apart from funds, the major thing we need right now in athletics are people who have the skills and knowledge required to handle athletes.

“People like Emelia Edet, Tony Osheku and others are capable and trusted hands the federation can bring on board to return the sport to its glorious days.

“If the right people are put in the right position, in the next two to three years, there will be drastic improvement in the sport,” he said.

He appealed to aggrieved stakeholders in the sport to put the past behind and support the new board.

“There was a lot of grievances among stakeholders because of the crises that characterised the just-concluded election.

“Anybody that felt cheated at the election has the right to complain, but we should put the interest of the sport above our own personal interest,” Ikabomeh added.

The post Coach advises AFN president to engage knowledgeable individuals to revamp athletics appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

