Coach excited as Rangers hold El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday drew 1-1 with hosts El-Kanemi Warriors FC in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 23 fixture in Maiduguri. The match played at the El-Kanemi Sports Centre in Maiduguri saw both teams trying to outsmart one another without success and to the pleasure of the home fans. The visitors were however the first to score, after Daniel Etor latched on to a defensive error by the home team to score in the 68th minute.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

