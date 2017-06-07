Pages Navigation Menu

Coalition of Northern Youths Ask Igbos to Leave the Region

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A coalition of northern youths met on Tuesday in Kaduna and reportedly demanded that the Igbos in the region leave on or before the 1st of October, 2017, Sahara Reporters reports. In what was termed the “Kaduna Declaration,” the coalition warned all Igbos residing in the north to leave the region in three months, stating […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

