Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Umar may face fresh EFCC probe

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar may face a fresh probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over some allegations. This is as the agency has re-opened investigation into alleged N10million bribe Umar collected through his Personal Assistant, Ali Gambo Abdullahi. Although Umar had been cleared over the same issue […]

Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Umar may face fresh EFCC probe

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.