CoG raises concerns over IEBC plan to bar 19 county bosses
The Star, Kenya
CoG raises concerns over IEBC plan to bar 19 county bosses
The Star, Kenya
Governors have raised concerns about the possibility of the IEBC barring 19 county bosses from contesting in the August 8 polls over integrity issues. In a document dated May 31, 2017 to the IEBC vetting committee, the EACC recommended some candidates …
ODM and Jubilee leaders team up against the IEBC with a warning
