Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coinbase Freezes the Free Ross Account and Holds 16.5 BTC Hostage

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

The year 2017 has not been overly kind to the Coinbase exchange platform. Multiple outages and delayed transactions have caused a lot of friction between company and customers. It now appears the company froze the Free Ross Ulbricht account as well for some unknown reason. As a result, 16.5 BTC is trapped in limbo, which … Continue reading Coinbase Freezes the Free Ross Account and Holds 16.5 BTC Hostage

The post Coinbase Freezes the Free Ross Account and Holds 16.5 BTC Hostage appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.