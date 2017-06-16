Coinbase Freezes the Free Ross Account and Holds 16.5 BTC Hostage

The year 2017 has not been overly kind to the Coinbase exchange platform. Multiple outages and delayed transactions have caused a lot of friction between company and customers. It now appears the company froze the Free Ross Ulbricht account as well for some unknown reason. As a result, 16.5 BTC is trapped in limbo, which … Continue reading Coinbase Freezes the Free Ross Account and Holds 16.5 BTC Hostage

The post Coinbase Freezes the Free Ross Account and Holds 16.5 BTC Hostage appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

