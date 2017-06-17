Coinbase to White Hat Hacker: We Don’t Want Your Bitcoin
Black hat hackers are asking for bitcoin. White hat hackers, at the behest of clients need to pay up. But Coinbase is kicking the ‘good guys’ out.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!