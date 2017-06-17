Pages Navigation Menu

CoinPayments to Compensate XRP Holders next Week

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

CoinPayments, the multi-cryptocurrency merchant payment, and online wallet service has updated its users about the steps taken by the company to recover stolen Ripple tokens and compensate the affected parties. The update email was sent out to its customers earlier today, about a week after the loss of XRP tokens from its hot wallet was … Continue reading CoinPayments to Compensate XRP Holders next Week

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

