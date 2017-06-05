Pages Navigation Menu

Cold front to bring gale force winds to Cape – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


Cold front to bring gale force winds to Cape
Cape Town – The NSRI has urged boaters, paddlers, surfers, shore-line anglers, the fishing community and bathers to be cautious around the coastline this week in light of big sea swells expected with a cold front that will also be affected by a full
Weather services release flood warning for WCiAfrica.com
WEATHER: Intense cold front heading to Western CapeJacaranda FM
NSRI warns of huge sea swells along the coast as cold front approachesRNews

