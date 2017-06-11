Comedian admitted he was a ‘sick man,’ mother tells s*x-assault trial

The mother of the main accuser in Bill Cosby’s s*xual assault trial told the jury on Wednesday that the disgraced US megastar admitted in a telephone conversation 12 years ago that “he was a sick man.” In one of America’s biggest celebrity trials in years, the 79-year-old pioneering black comedian faces three counts of aggravated …

The post Comedian admitted he was a ‘sick man,’ mother tells s*x-assault trial appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

