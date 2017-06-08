Comedian Akpororo Issues Davido Serious WARNING About His Song ‘IF’

Popular comedian Akpororo who also doubles as a Gospel singer jokingly warned Davido at an event not to pass Okoko (where the comedian is alleged to have grown up) with 30 billion in his account. He also shared moments with Gifty and other popular figures at the event. Watch video below

