Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Comedian Bovi Shares Inspiring Quote on Instagram

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Phyno has responded to the claims made by Decarlo on Twitter yesterday, June 11, stating that Pia Mia’s “I’m a Fan” is the “authorized” version as he was the one that wrote the song, which on the flipside means Phyno stole “I’m a Fan” from him. I wrote the original demo of I’m A Fan” …

The post Comedian Bovi Shares Inspiring Quote on Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.