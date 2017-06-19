Comedian Kenny Blaq Gears Up for Debut Upcoming Show titled ‘The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq’

Fast-rising comedian Otolorin Kehinde aka ‘Kenny Blaq’ is ready to take on world stage with his debut upcoming comedy show tagged ‘The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq’ which is scheduled to hold on Sunday July 23, 2017 at Eko Hotels Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Kenny Blaq, who refers to his style of comedy as ‘musicomedy’ […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

